State champion quarterback Brady Allen gives back to Tri-State youth

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - State champion quarterback Brady Allen returned to Gibson County to give back to the Tri-State community and inspire kids to follow their dreams.

He hosted his inaugural football camp at Gibson Southern High School on Friday.

“Feels great to be back, definitely a lot of reminiscing, a lot of memories out here,” Allen said as he looked around at his old stomping grounds.

Allen completed his first summer camp as a quarterback for Purdue. Following his senior season, Allen was named Indiana Mr. Football after helping lead the Titans to the program’s first state championship, getting recognized nationwide as a top 10 quarterback prospect by Rivals.com and 247 Sports.

Allen started his football journey at a camp just like the one he put on Friday. The first camp he attended back in middle school was led by former Heritage Hills and Purdue standout Jon Goldsberry, who went on to compete in the NFL.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Goldsberry said. “To see that little squirt running around in sixth or seventh grade, and to see what he’s done over time for not only Gibson Southern, but for the state of Indiana and Southern Indiana. He’s been amazing. He’s a great role model and a good leader for these kids.”

[PREVIOUS: Ex-Gibson Southern QB Brady Allen reflects on his first months at Purdue]

Allen also grew up going to the Zeller family’s basketball camps. Cody Zeller played two years collegiately at Indiana, before embarking on a nine-year NBA career. Cody’s older brother, Tyler Zeller, also left an impact on the hardwood, winning a national championship with North Carolina in 2009 and spending over eight years in the league.

“The way we got started with this is back when Brady was in grade school, we went to the distinction camps that the Zeller brothers had – it was really inspirational,” Brady’s father, Chris Allen said. “From a football standpoint, Jon [Goldsberry] was the very first camp Brady went to back when he was in fifth grade. It was kind of where we were like, ‘Wow, he could be a football player.’”

Allen says it’s surreal that he’s now in the place to inspire others, and he has a message for those kids pursuing their dreams.

“Two things that drove me were faith and sacrifice – that was how I got to where I’m at,” he said. “Trying to instill that in them, and give them a foundation to want to work hard – they can reach their goals no matter what it is.”

The freshman quarterback returns to West Lafayette on Monday for fall training at Purdue.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.