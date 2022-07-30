Scattered rain Sunday, heat returns for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite mostly cloudy skies, today has been dry. However, rain returns to the forecast late tonight, and scattered showers and storms will remain possible on and off throughout the day Sunday as a warm front pushes from southwest to northeast across our region.

Temperatures topped out in the low 80s this afternoon. We will fall back through the 70s tonight, bottoming out in the upper 60s by early Sunday morning. With little to no sunshine to warm us up, temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s to around 80° Sunday afternoon.

Scattered rain will remain possible into Monday morning, then it looks like our skies will briefly clear Monday afternoon. On the backside of that warm front, hot air will be flowing in from the southwest at around 6 to 12 mph. That will send our temperatures surging into the upper 80s to low 90s, and heat index values could reach as high as 100° Monday afternoon.

As the cold front from that same low pressure system slides just north of the Tri-State, it may push some showers and storms our way Monday night into Tuesday morning. However, that cold front is not expected to actually pass through the Tri-State. That means the flow of warm, southerly air will continue, and high temperatures will remain in the low 90s with heat index values as high as 100 to 104° throughout all of next week.

