KYTC: Work to begin on bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Rd.

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Road work is expected to begin on Tuesday in Owensboro.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will begin working on a bridge deck overlay on New Hartford Road over the Panther Creek Bridge.

Work is expected to last about 40 days.

Officials say drivers should expect lane restrictions on New Hartford throughout construction.

They also say Hill Bridge Road will be closed while the work is being done.

