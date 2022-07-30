Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana state senators have narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate Saturday. It passed with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it to the House.

The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a woman or girl seeking an abortion due for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack.

