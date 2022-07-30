Birthday Club
Fire officials: 3 injured following one-vehicle crash in Union Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say at least three people are injured after a wreck in Union County.

The Morganfield fire chief says multiple agencies responded to an accident with extrication on Friday night.

He says that three patients were flown to area trauma centers.

We will update this story once more information is available.

