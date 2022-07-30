EVSC school board member arrested Saturday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville school board member was arrested early Saturday morning.

According to the Vanderburgh County jail’s website, Amy Word is charged with “Controlled substance - common nuisance - maintaining”. She is being held on a $500 bond.

Amy Word (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

At this time, we are waiting on an affidavit to learn more details on the arrest.

Word was elected to the EVSC school board in 2020. She is also the founder of the Franklin Street Events Association, and owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill and Amy’s on Franklin.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.