Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EVSC school board member arrested Saturday morning

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville school board member was arrested early Saturday morning.

According to the Vanderburgh County jail’s website, Amy Word is charged with “Controlled substance - common nuisance - maintaining”. She is being held on a $500 bond.

Amy Word
Amy Word(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

At this time, we are waiting on an affidavit to learn more details on the arrest.

Word was elected to the EVSC school board in 2020. She is also the founder of the Franklin Street Events Association, and owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill and Amy’s on Franklin.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper taking on water as the Ohio River rises.
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
Michael Roche
Dawson Springs man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to shooting
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
Police: 2 people arrested on drug charges after car gets stuck in high water
Police: 2 people arrested on drug charges after car gets stuck in high water
Police: Man arrested after barricading himself inside home with child
Police: Man arrested after barricading himself inside home with child

Latest News

Stephen Wainman
Affidavit: Man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom
Evansville Otters celebrate Indiana native Gil Hodges’ induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Evansville Otters celebrate Indiana native Gil Hodges’ induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Dozens gathered at Boonville City Lake
Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard
Affidavit: Man arrested after marijuana and meth found inside car during traffic stop
Affidavit: Man arrested after marijuana and meth found inside car during traffic stop