Evansville Otters celebrate Indiana native Gil Hodges’ induction into Baseball Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are commemorating Tri-State baseball icon Gil Hodges following his recent induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

[PREVIOUS: Tri-State native Gil Hodges receives highest honor in baseball with Hall of Fame induction]

On Friday, the Otters honored the Hall of Famer in their series opener against the Tri-State Valleycats, marking it as “Gil Hodges Night” at Bosse Field.

The team handed out mini Gil Hodges busts to the first few hundred fans in attendance at Friday’s game.

Hodges, who was born in Princeton and starred as a four-sport athlete at Petersburg High School, played 18 years in the major leagues, winning two World Series titles with the Dodgers (1955 in Brooklyn and 1959 in Los Angeles). He also led the “Miracle Mets” team to the 1969 championship as a manager.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.