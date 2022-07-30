Boonville residents raise money for addiction billboard

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, residents in Boonville gathered to raise money to address addiction.

They had a cookout with free food, t-shirts and a cornhole tournament.

Jean Carter, who helped organize the cookout, said she was thinking of her grandson.

He died after ingesting fentanyl a year ago.

“I wish he were here,” Carter said. “He is actually. Because of him, I’m just trying to save one more life.”

Carter set a goal of $1,000 to put up a billboard to advertise addiction resources.

She’s spent months installing Narcan boxes around the county because as Alyssa Enright with the Coroner’s Office says, overdoses are increasing.

She said in time, they would like to build a home in the county to treat people with addictions, but for now, she will settle for a billboard and a conversation.

“It’s a horrible situation we’re all living in now,” Carter said. “But people need to talk to their children and their grandchildren and be real about it.”

They doubled their goal by earning over $2,200.

