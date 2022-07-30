American Red Cross volunteers heading to help eastern Ky. flood victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are on their way to help people being affected by deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The death toll stands at 19, including six children, after historic floods swept through the region - but that number is expected to rise.

One volunteer has been deployed from the southwest region and another seven from the rest of Indiana are headed that way.

Leaders say they’ll be working to provide physical and mental health services, they’ll provide financial assistance, and they’ll be assessing the damage.

They say they expect more volunteers to be dispatched once this group is established and better understands the extent of the destruction.

