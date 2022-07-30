Birthday Club
Affidavit: Man arrested after marijuana and meth found inside car during traffic stop

Affidavit: Man arrested after marijuana and meth found inside car during traffic stop
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is currently in jail after Evansville police say they found drugs in his car on Friday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, Christopher Spears failed to use a turn signal before turning into the Circle K gas station near the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Washington Avenue.

The affidavit states that when police approached Spears at one of the gas pumps, he told officers he was driving on a suspended license and had a THC vape pen in his possession.

Police say they arrested Spears, and since the car was still at a pump, officers were forced to search and move the vehicle. It was at that point when officers say they found methamphetamine, a glass pipe and another THC vape pen inside the car.

Spears is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with the following charges:

  • Traffic - failure to signal
  • Motor vehicle - driving with license suspended prior
  • Controlled substance - possession of marijuana
  • Controlled substance - possession of methamphetamine
  • Controlled substance - possession of cocaine/narcotic drug
  • Controlled substance - possession of paraphernalia

