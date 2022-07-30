Affidavit: Man accused of recording child in Academy Sports restroom

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to Academy Sports after dispatch advised them a minor caught a man taking video of him while in the restroom.

Officials say that happened on Friday around 10:30 a.m.

According to an affidavit, the child told officers he was in a closed stall when he looked up and saw a smartphone held over the top of the stall wall by the suspect. When the suspect was discovered, he pulled the phone back, and the child says he heard a sound that indicated the recording had been stopped.

The child also told officers he then saw the suspect in the next stall on his hands and knees, looking under the stall wall.

According to an affidavit, the child could see the suspect’s face and entire head. The suspect then got up off the floor and left the restroom.

Officials say once out of the restroom, the child called his mom and pointed out the suspect.

That person was later identified as 58-year-old Stephen Wainman.

Stephen Wainman (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

EPD says the child yelled for the cashier’s attention when Wainman began running towards the exit. The child’s mom blocked the exit door as store employees began responding to the situation.

Officers say once they arrived on scene, the child told them they watched Wainman delete several things off his phone while waiting for the police.

Officers also say Wainman told them he had no idea what the child was talking about in reference to the incident in the restroom.

According to an affidavit, police asked Wainman if they could search his phone, and he said yes. While searching the phone, officers did not find videos from Friday’s incident. However, police did find a video taken through a gap between a stall door in a restroom.

Police say the person in the video seemed to be unaware they were being recorded, but Wainman told them the video was taken at work and the person knew they were being recorded.

Wainman’s phone was seized, and he was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two charges of voyeurism.

