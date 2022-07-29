Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wesselman Woods introduces newest animal ambassador

Wesselman Woods introduces newest animal ambassador
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Who is the newest animal ambassador at Wesselman Woods? That would be Hattie Hoo the Great Horned Owl.

Officials at Wesselman Woods say Great Horned Owls love to hunt rats and squirrels, but are more than capable of hunting larger mammals, such as skunks.

Guests may visit Hattie along with the park’s other raptor ambassadors near the Nature Center.

The park is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck

Latest News

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
The University of Evansville’s High School Changemaker Challenge winners are taking the...
UE Changemaker Challenge winners aim to teach financial literacy to students
Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force
Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force
Henderson receiving $3M grant to fund city utility projects
Henderson receiving $3M grant to fund city utility projects