Wesselman Woods introduces newest animal ambassador

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Who is the newest animal ambassador at Wesselman Woods? That would be Hattie Hoo the Great Horned Owl.

Officials at Wesselman Woods say Great Horned Owls love to hunt rats and squirrels, but are more than capable of hunting larger mammals, such as skunks.

Guests may visit Hattie along with the park’s other raptor ambassadors near the Nature Center.

The park is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

