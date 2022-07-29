VCSO: Woman facing animal cruelty charges after 2 dogs found dead in home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8100 block of Old State Road in reference to an assist citizen.

According to a press release, animal control requested help from deputies to check the welfare of several dogs inside a home. That happened around 1:20 p.m.

An animal control officer said he knocked on the door of the home but no one responded.

Animal control told deputies they could smell a strong foul smell coming from the home and saw a dead dog.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they saw a dead dog through a window in the front door and could hear other dogs barking inside.

Eventually, deputies were able to contact the homeowner, Cynthia Combs, at another address. Combs agreed to meet authorities at the home.

According to a release, Combs allowed animal control and deputies inside the home. A total of four dogs were found, two of which were dead inside kennels.

Deputies say during an interview, Combs, who was the only caretaker of the dogs, said that it had been two weeks since she was last at the home. She also said she knew the dogs were at the home and she failed to care for them.

VCSO says Combs was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges and will be booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

