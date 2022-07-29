UE Changemaker Challenge winners aim to teach financial literacy to students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s High School Changemaker Challenge winners are taking the Tri-State by storm, and they’re doing it through finance.

“Education is the key to finances,” said CMO and Co-founder of Intertwined Finance, Naini Muvva.

Muvva, Kerry Ao, and Cooper Croslyn, Signature School students, have founded Intertwined Finance LLC.

“We then competed in Innovate WithIN, which is a state-wide pitch competition, and because of that we have more networking and more connections and from there everything took off,” said CEO and Co-founder, Ao.

That high school contest led to investors getting behind Intertwined to the tune of $30,000.

“It covered all of our development costs, which means that our idea can now become a reality with the money we have,” said Muvva.

The mission: teach high school students financial literacy to prepare them for the real world.

“I mean teaching someone who already deals with their own money doesn’t really help, we need to teach people before they get to adulthood,” said Muvva.

Ao says the current state of the economy is the inspiration behind their LLC. He says that he and his team desire to be the link between learning and applying financial literacy.

“I mean everything that has happened since COVID to now has been extremely volatile,” said Ao. “We don’t know what’s happening with the fed hiking interest rates, so we want the American consumer to be prepared for what happened to adapt their financial needs as necessary.”

They are currently searching for high schools that can bring the program to their classrooms. Ao says they have a few schools that they’ll be working with this school year, but they are still looking to bring more onto their pilot program.

“We’re trying to get at least one school here in our area, to be on board for our pilot testing,” said Ao. “Our other schools are really important to us as well, but we really want to have them here in Evansville where Intertwined was founded.”

Interested in bringing this program into your school’s finance classes?

Connect with Intertwined Finance via email at contactintertwinedfinance.com

