UE Athletics wins ESPN Production Unit of the Year title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville gained a piece of hardware this week.

Purple Aces Productions, which is the production crew for UE Athletics, won the ESPN Production Unit of the Year award for the Missouri Valley Conference.

🚨BEST OF THE VALLEY🚨



The staff from @UEAthletics has been named the Production Unit of the Year‼️ pic.twitter.com/BN1gY3HnDV — Missouri Valley Conference (@MVCsports) July 26, 2022

This is the fourth time the Aces have received this title based on their student-led broadcasts of university sporting events. Each season, students help produce the Missouri Valley Conference games streamed on ESPN – from the prep work of interviewing coaches and sports information directors to actually broadcasting the game.

Producer Edwin Ford Jr. says one of his favorite parts is watching the students grow and develop throughout the year.

“We not done yet,” Ford Jr. said. “The new people, Belmont, Murray State, [University of Illinois at Chicago], plus everybody else that’s already in the conference, they say they’re coming for the title, which I don’t plan on giving up as long as I’m here.”

Ford Jr. says the team will be back at it when college sports pick up again and students return in the fall.

🏆🏆🏆🏆



Another year, another ESPN Production Unit of the Year title for @PurpleAcesTV!



🟣 #ForTheAces https://t.co/QCgq2UDZ0e — UE Athletics (@UEAthletics) July 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.