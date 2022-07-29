Study underway to assess possibility of opening aquatic center in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson could soon have an aquatic center.

Henderson’s Aquatic Vision for Everyone is now in its first phase of bringing an aquatic center to the city. Officials are hoping to have the center at the Henderson PCMA fields.

Officials say they’re currently in the process of a three-month feasibility study for the center. They also say the center would have a huge economic impact on the city.

Aquatic Vision Center President Meredith Wittman says when the study is finished, they will need to work on organizing the funds for the center.

“Once the study is complete, our next huge factor is really trying to figure out the funding for it,” Wittman said. “It’s going to be millions of dollars, and we’re going have to write a lot of grants and get grant money. Also, look for private sponsors and corporate donors. Have someone who’s willing to give a lot of money, who will actually have the aquatic center named after them.”

The study is expected to be completed by October.

