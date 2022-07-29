READI Grant brings enhancements to new YMCA project

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State, get “READI” for another health, wellness and fitness center. A new multimillion dollar YMCA is coming to the Princeton, Indiana area.

On July 20, the Toyota Indiana YMCA project received a $5million READI award. Now, officials say they are finishing up the design phase.

According to CEO of the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Johnathan Pope the $21 million project will include a competitive pool, STEM lab, wellness center and more.

Pope says the READI funds will help “build out the type of YMCA the community deserves.”

”When we talk about meeting the health and wellness needs of the community we’re actually going to have a teaching kitchen at that YMCA,” Pope said. “Where we can teach the community how to eat healthy, and provide their own meals at an affordable cost. So, that’s one unique feature about that YMCA.”

Officials say Toyota Motors Manufacturing Indiana, Patoka Township, County Tiff funds and other various organizations also helped with funding for the new facility.

According to Pope, they plan to break ground in October and take about 18 months to complete the project.

The Toyota YMCA is set to open to the public spring of 2024 and will be located at 215 West Water Street, Princeton, IN.

