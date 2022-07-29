Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested after barricading himself inside home with child

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say one man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home with a 4-year-old child on Thursday night.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 2300 block of Citation Avenue at around 9:31 p.m.

Police say 53-year-old James Bearley forced the child’s biological parents from the home. Officers say he was intoxicated and possibly armed.

After several hours, officials say negotiators convinced Bearly to release the child, and then obtained a search warrant and entered the home. Police say Bearley surrendered and was taken into custody.

He’s being held in the Daviess County Detention Center, charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

7/29 Neighborhood Watch

