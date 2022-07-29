Police: 2 people arrested on drug charges after car gets stuck in high water

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested on drug charges when their car was stranded in high water.

This happened around 9:45 Thursday night on Highway 62 in Beaver Dam.

Police say Brooklyn Gossett tried to drive through the water over the road and the car stalled.

Officers say first responders helped her and her passenger Bryson Underwood.

However, they say they found 88.5 grams of marijuana, scales and baggies inside the car.

Police say Gossett is facing a charge of driving while under the influence and possession.

Underwood is facing trafficking and possession charges.

