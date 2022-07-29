Birthday Club
Pleasant weekend, excessive heat returns next week

7/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure and northerly winds helped knock the humidity levels down on Friday.  Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s across the Tri-State.   The pleasant conditions will carry into Saturday, with partly sunny and highs in the lower 80s.   The next weather system, a warm front, will  lift through the region on Saturday night and Sunday.  Scattered showers and storms will return late Saturday and continue into the first part of the day Sunday.   Warm, tropical air will stream in with highs climbing back into the middle 90s by the middle of the week.  We may see a few scattered storms each afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

