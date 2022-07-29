Owensboro charity receives donation thanks to music festival

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro charity received a donation yesterday thanks to a music festival.

Porchfest, along with Independence Bank, donated $3,500 to the Taylor Widmer Foundation.

The memorial fund was created in 2014 after the 16-year-old was killed in a car crash.

Porchfest uses merchandise money every year to give to a local charity.

