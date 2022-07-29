Owensboro Catholic football looking to veteran offensive line for leadership

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Catholic football program has seen consistent postseason success over the years. In fact, the Aces have at least advanced past the first round of the KHSAA playoffs consistently for over a decade.

In the past two seasons, Owensboro Catholic advanced to the state quarterfinals with star running back Braden Mundy toting the rock. Mundy is now at Kentucky Wesleyan College, where he’s continuing his baseball career.

However, Aces’ head coach Jason Morris says they are not fully satisfied. He says their goals aim higher than just the quarterfinals.

“We have a powerful five up front and we’re going to do some damage,” Owensboro Catholic junior offensive lineman and slot receiver Tutt Carrico said.

“We will be a little bit different as far as our balance on offense,” Morris said. “There’s going to be a lot more emphasis on the run game for sure, you have to any time you’re senior led up front and the type of running backs you have in the Carrico brothers, Jack Terry, and Eli Blair.”

As for the quarterback, sophomore Brady Atwell is getting his shot at the position after spending last season as a starting varsity linebacker.

“Once he gets outside the pocket and he’s going downhill, there’s not many people that are going to be able to tackle him,” Carrico said.

“He started every game at linebacker for us last year, so he’s got those reps on the defensive side of the ball to carry over, I think it’s going to make him a better quarterback,” Morris said. “He’s got everything that you can’t teach.”

In Week 1, the Aces will square off with Apollo to kick off a challenging first half of the season.

Morris says the difficulty of the schedule is only going to make his team a stronger unit.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.