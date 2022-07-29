Birthday Club
Officials order removal of camper on sandbar

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owners of the camper on the Ohio River pump out are on the clock.

[Previous: Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River]

The US Army Corps of Engineers tell us they’ve ordered the owners to remove the camper.

The river levels are expected to rise this weekend.

That’s one of the reasons the Corps of Engineers say they want it moved.

In a message to 14 News, the Corps says the camper trailer, along with the table, generator and other things, were placed there unlawfully last Wednesday.

The Corps says placing the camper on the sandbar is a violation of federal law.

