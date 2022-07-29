Madisonville police accepting donations for school supplies in ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department will once again be hosting its annual “Cram the Cruiser” event this year.
The 11th iteration of the event will be held at the Hanson Walmart on Saturday, August 6.
It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officers with both the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed at both entrances to accept school supplies.
Suggested school supplies include the following items:
- Primary notebook tablets (grades K-1)
- Notebooks
- Notebook paper
- Adult scissors
- Children’s scissors
- Pencils, colored pencils, pencil pouches and mechanical pencils
- Pens
- Composition notebooks
- Erasers
- Highlighters and colored markers
- Rulers
- Folders and trapper keepers
- Backpacks
- Tab dividers and three-ring binders
- Clear sheet protectors
- Index cards
- Glue
- Kleenex
- Hand sanitizer
