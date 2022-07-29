Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Madisonville police accepting donations for school supplies in ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event

The Madisonville Police Department will be hosting the 11th annual “Cram the Cruiser” event on...
The Madisonville Police Department will be hosting the 11th annual “Cram the Cruiser” event on Saturday, August 6.(WBKO)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department will once again be hosting its annual “Cram the Cruiser” event this year.

The 11th iteration of the event will be held at the Hanson Walmart on Saturday, August 6.

It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officers with both the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed at both entrances to accept school supplies.

Suggested school supplies include the following items:

  • Primary notebook tablets (grades K-1)
  • Notebooks
  • Notebook paper
  • Adult scissors
  • Children’s scissors
  • Pencils, colored pencils, pencil pouches and mechanical pencils
  • Pens
  • Composition notebooks
  • Erasers
  • Highlighters and colored markers
  • Rulers
  • Folders and trapper keepers
  • Backpacks
  • Tab dividers and three-ring binders
  • Clear sheet protectors
  • Index cards
  • Glue
  • Kleenex
  • Hand sanitizer

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck

Latest News

Hattie Hoo the Great Horned Owl.
Wesselman Woods introduces newest animal ambassador
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
The University of Evansville’s High School Changemaker Challenge winners are taking the...
UE Changemaker Challenge winners aim to teach financial literacy to students
Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force
Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force