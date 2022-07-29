Madisonville police accepting donations for school supplies in ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department will once again be hosting its annual “Cram the Cruiser” event this year.

The 11th iteration of the event will be held at the Hanson Walmart on Saturday, August 6.

It’s happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officers with both the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed at both entrances to accept school supplies.

Suggested school supplies include the following items:

Primary notebook tablets (grades K-1)

Notebooks

Notebook paper

Adult scissors

Children’s scissors

Pencils, colored pencils, pencil pouches and mechanical pencils

Pens

Composition notebooks

Erasers

Highlighters and colored markers

Rulers

Folders and trapper keepers

Backpacks

Tab dividers and three-ring binders

Clear sheet protectors

Index cards

Glue

Kleenex

Hand sanitizer

