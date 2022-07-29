Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines 7/29
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - A small fire broke out at an EVSC school. That happened late last night at Evans Elementary.

Neighbors and law enforcement are reacting to the deadly shooting in Vanderburgh County. A man is booked into jail for murder. The man saying he did the right thing and it shouldn’t be illegal to kill a sex offender.

Many getting ready to pack those backpacks and head to class. Daviess County Schools and Owensboro Public Schools are teaming up to help those students stuff the bus.

There could be a new billionaire by tonight. The Mega Millions Jackpot stands at $1.1 billion ahead of tonight’s drawing.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
