Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro

Friday After 5
Friday After 5
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s weekend celebration is back. Another Friday After 5 kicks off just in time for folks getting off work.

There’s a big name on the lineup Friday night. Country music singer Coffey Anderson is set to take the stage.

Known for his hits like “Better Today” and “Mr. Red White and Blue,” Coffey Anderson will bring country to the stage while you can still catch other genres all throughout downtown Owensboro.

Coffey will join us live to talk about his big show tonight and what it means to meet his fans.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
If you smell BBQ the next time you're on Frederica Street, it might be because of the area's...
Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Police: 2 people arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop in Henderson
Police: 2 people arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop in Henderson

Latest News

OPS, DCPS holding Stuff the Buss event Friday.
OPS, DCPS holding Stuff the Bus event Friday
Castle High School band wrapping up summer camp.
Castle High School band wrapping up summer camp
OPS, DCPS holding Stuff the Bus event Friday - 6 a.m.
OPS, DCPS holding Stuff the Bus event Friday - 6 a.m.
Police: 2 people arrested on drug charges after car gets stuck in high water
Police: 2 people arrested on drug charges after car gets stuck in high water