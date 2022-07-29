Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s weekend celebration is back. Another Friday After 5 kicks off just in time for folks getting off work.

There’s a big name on the lineup Friday night. Country music singer Coffey Anderson is set to take the stage.

Known for his hits like “Better Today” and “Mr. Red White and Blue,” Coffey Anderson will bring country to the stage while you can still catch other genres all throughout downtown Owensboro.

Coffey will join us live to talk about his big show tonight and what it means to meet his fans.

