Foster Care in the US holding fundraiser at Evansville Walmart

Foster Care in the U.S.
Foster Care in the U.S.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville non-profit, Foster Care in the US, is holding a fundraiser and donation drive this weekend.

Officials say the non-profit provides permanent supportive housing and programming for youth between 18 and 24 who are homeless or transitioning out of foster care.

Officials with the non-profit say they are taking financial contributions as well as donations such as clothing, toys and school supplies.

According to a press release, the proceeds will help Foster Care in the US finish renovating its first permanent supportive home in Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood.

Non-profit leaders tell us the home will offer seven beds and a private room for those who are pregnant and those with young children.

They also say the home will shelter youth enrolled in the Foster Care in the US Exits To Success program.

The program aims to support participants as they complete education programs, secure employment, learn financial literacy and establish health care for themselves.

Officials expect the home to be finished in the fall of this year.

The fundraiser and donation drive is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Evansville’s west side Walmart.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

