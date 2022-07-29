EVSC filling final teaching positions ahead of new school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation kicks off a brand-new school year in less than two weeks.

Felicity Bontrager, a new fifth-grade teacher at Hebron Elementary School, has spent the past week going through training and getting her classroom ready.

Bontrager says she’s looking forward to her first day.

“I’m very nervous, but I know those nerves will go away once I meet all my students and feel more comfortable in my surroundings,” says Bontrager.

EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg says he’s also excited, as he is each and every year, to get kids back into the buildings.

He says even in the midst of a national teacher shortage, the school corporation is right where it usually is when it comes to openings.

Some of the struggles that EVSC has faced before like low salaries, retention issues and teachers leaving from COVID may be behind them.

“Luckily we did see additional funding from the legislature in the past year that allowed us to offer a much-improved salary package in terms of raising the pay for teachers and for all of our employees,” says Woebkenberg. “We have about 3500 total employees.”

For Bontrager and her fellow classmates who are fresh out of college, the transition to landing teaching jobs felt like a smooth one.

“Honestly, I kept saying they needed us more than we needed them, which obviously we needed them,” says Bontrager. “But we had job fairs and stuff to go to and they were just all over us.”

There are currently multiple teaching positions open in the EVSC, as well as several positions available outside of teaching.

Woebkenberg says even this close to school starting, school leaders are still conducting interviews and finding people to fill those roles.

He says they had 126 new educators at orientation this week, and they are right on track for the school year to start.

