EPD: Woman beaten unconscious leads to barricaded gunman situation

Jayvontae Kelly
Jayvontae Kelly(Evansville Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man following a domestic violence report that turned into a barricaded gunman incident.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 3900 block of North Fulton Avenue in reference to a domestic violence in progress. That happened Thursday around 11:15 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, officers say they found the victim outside. The victim told officers the suspect, Jayvontae Kelly, beat her up and at one point caused her to be unconscious.

EPD officials say when they tried making contact with Kelly he refused to answer the door of the house, but began yelling at officers. Dispatch notified officers that Kelly was armed with a gun.

According to a press release, the situation then turned into a barricaded gunman. EPD SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene and a perimeter was set up around the home.

Police say negotiators were able to convince Kelly to put his gun away and come out of the house. When Kelly came out, he began throwing items at officers.

Authorities say Kelly was taken into custody with the aid of a CEW (conducted electrical weapon) but did not sustain any injuries.

Kelly was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and was booked on domestic battery with serious bodily injury, intimidation and resisting law enforcement charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

