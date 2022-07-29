Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dawson Springs man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to shooting

Michael Roche.
Michael Roche.(Caldwell County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Dawson Springs man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a deadly Hopkins County shooting.

Officials say Michael Roche pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting that left 16-year-old Dakota Carter dead.

The victim’s brother, Daniel Carter, told us he was home that night with his parents when they heard a knock on the door.

He said Dakota opened the door and was shot in the face.

Kentucky State troopers say Dakota Carter was flown to the hospital where he later died.

The Commonwealth Attorney tells us Roche was sentenced to 20 years total for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree rape.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
If you smell BBQ the next time you're on Frederica Street, it might be because of the area's...
Owensboro brothers open new Kentucky-focused restaurant
Camper taking on water as the Ohio River rises.
Watch Live: Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

Muhlenberg County gets a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Muhlenberg Co. gets Safe Haven Baby Box
Crews called to small fire at EVSC school
Crews called to small fire at EVSC school
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro