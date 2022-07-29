Dawson Springs man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to shooting

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Dawson Springs man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a deadly Hopkins County shooting.

Officials say Michael Roche pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting that left 16-year-old Dakota Carter dead.

The victim’s brother, Daniel Carter, told us he was home that night with his parents when they heard a knock on the door.

He said Dakota opened the door and was shot in the face.

Kentucky State troopers say Dakota Carter was flown to the hospital where he later died.

The Commonwealth Attorney tells us Roche was sentenced to 20 years total for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree rape.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.