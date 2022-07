EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews put out a fire at Evans Elementary School in Evansville.

Dispatch says a fire started in the boiler room around 10:30 Thursday Night.

Our photographer on scene said there appeared to be smoke in the hallway.

Dispatch says it took firefighters about 10 minutes to get things under control.

