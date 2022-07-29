Cooler, Less Humid

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beneficial rains and lower heat stress have erased drought conditions that have persisted since early June. We have recorded rainfall 5-days in a row. A cold front will finally sweep out the rain and usher in lower humidity this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps drop below normal in the lower 80s. Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler as lows dip into the lower 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. High temps remaining in the lower 80s behind northeasterly winds. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Sunday, becoming cloudy and cooler with showers and thunderstorms likely. High temps in the upper 70s with a low severe weather threat is low.

