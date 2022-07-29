Birthday Club
Central High School standout athlete Blake Herdes transferring to play at Mater Dei

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Blake Herdes is a year-round high school standout on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond.

After spending three years in a Central Bears uniform, he’s making his way to Evansville’s west side, and suiting up for the Mater Dei Wildcats.

Mater Dei confirms Herdes is attending football practice with the Wildcats and still plans to be a three-sport athlete.

Herdes was the Bears’ starting quarterback, throwing for 1,258 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons. He also excelled on the diamond, as well as the hardwood, averaging over 16 points per game for Central basketball during his junior season.

With 850 career points on the varsity level, Herdes is currently in great position to crack the 1,000-point club with the Wildcats.

