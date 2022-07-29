Castle High School band wrapping up summer camp

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School band is wrapping up their summer camp this week.

The award-winning group has been working on their show “The Count” in rehearsals spread out through the summer.

They’ve really hit it hard these last three weeks.

Senior Andrew Thompson has been doing this for a few years now. He says being a part of this group is a rewarding feeling.

“It’s very cool to look back and be like, ‘I can’t believe I’ve done this three different years in a row.’ Going through the heat of the summer this many times and putting in this much time, it’s just a very rewarding feeling to know that you’ve done that,” Thompson said.

There will be a community performance on Saturday.

Bring a lawn chair to Castle High School for a music-filled evening.

There will be food trucks before the performance.

According to the band’s Facebook page, the whole evening starts at 5:30 and is expected to go to 8.

