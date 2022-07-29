Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent is taking a new step in ensuring patient safety by adding a police department.

Chief Chris Pugh and Sergeant Eric Hackworth are both former Evansville police officers. They are the first two brought onto the new force.

The addition of in-house officers will free up EPD units to stay responsive to non-hospital calls.

Both departments will continue to work together, if extra help is requested.

Sergeant Hackworth says the biggest adjustment has been his method of response.

“Biggest transition has probably been not being in a car,” Sergeant Hackworth said. “Coming straight to the hospital, and making your calls and runs straight from walking.”

Chief Pugh considers both jobs to hold similarities.

“Really a hospital is nothing different than a city,” said Chief Pugh. “So the problems that the city has whether it be homeless, violence, behavioral health, mental problems; ultimately they all end up at the hospital.”

He considers care of the patient to be his number one priority.

“You just get used to following those policies and rules, and that’s just the way we work,” Chief Pugh said. “We do it basically to make sure when people come here they’ll be safe, that they have a good, safe experience.”

Indiana was one of the first states to allow an in-hospital police department.

Both Chief Pugh and Sergeant Hackworth will be celebrated with an official swearing-in ceremony in Indianapolis on Aug. 2, alongside two other Ascension police department officers, as well as the Ascension St. Vincent Police Department Chief.

