Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her...
Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her horse.(MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. (Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan say they are saddened to report the death of a volunteer deputy after she was thrown from a horse.

According to the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, Deputy Nichole Shuff, with the Clare County Mounted Division, stopped to help a person having a medical emergency while attending the Clare County Fair last weekend.

However, authorities said an incident during this interaction caused Shuff to be thrown from her horse and she later died.

The foundation sent its thoughts and prayers to Shuff’s family while saying the volunteer deputy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love of horses.

Authorities released no further immediate information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck

Latest News

FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental
The University of Evansville’s High School Changemaker Challenge winners are taking the...
UE Changemaker Challenge winners aim to teach financial literacy to students
Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force
Ascension St. Vincent institutes in-house police force
Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon
FILE - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a House Financial Services Committee...
House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet