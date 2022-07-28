UE volleyball representing Aces in 2022 Volleyball Challenger Cup

ZADAR, Croatia (WFIE) - Another international tournament opportunity is slated to open Friday for University of Evansville head volleyball coach Fernando Morales and 5th-year senior Alondra Vazquez who will represent Puerto Rico in the 2022 Volleyball Challenger Cup.

Taking place in Zadar, Croatia, the Challenger Cup is an 8-team event that is held from July 28-31. The Puerto Rico Women’s National Team opens play on Friday with an 8 p.m. local time (1 p.m. CT) match versus Cameroon. With a victory, the team would guarantee a spot in one of the medal contests while matching up against either France or Colombia for a spot in the championship final.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Belgium opens against the Czech Republic while Croatia faces Kazakhstan. Round two features two matches on Saturday, July 30 with the medal games taking place on July 31. The winners of the competition will earn a promotion to play in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Nations League replacing the lowest ranked challenger teams of this year’s VNL in each gender.

Morales serves as the head coach of the national squad while Vazquez is an outside hitter. Earlier in the summer, they were part of the Puerto Rico team who competed at the NORCECA Final Four Qualification Tournament in Mexico. Highlighting the event was a victory over Costa Rica.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.