Trial dates set for man accused of killing grandmother

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man accused of killing his grandmother appeared in court once again on Wednesday.

Authorities say John Stevens told dispatch his grandmother was dead in the backyard of her home on East Michigan Street.

[PREVIOUS: Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder]

In court on Wednesday, Stevens’ pretrial and jury trial conferences were set.

The pretrial is set for January 10 and his jury trial is set for January 30.

During a death investigation, officials say 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

