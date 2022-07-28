Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Owensboro crews begin sewer repairs on W. 8th St.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials are urging drivers to be prepared for a two-week closure for a portion of West Eighth Street in Owensboro.

The street will be closed from Elm Street to Poplar Street as crews with the Regional Water Resource Agency begin sewer repairs.

That closure began Thursday.

A detour has been posted, and drivers have been asked to be cautious while driving through the area.

