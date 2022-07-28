Traffic Alert: Owensboro crews begin sewer repairs on W. 8th St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials are urging drivers to be prepared for a two-week closure for a portion of West Eighth Street in Owensboro.

The street will be closed from Elm Street to Poplar Street as crews with the Regional Water Resource Agency begin sewer repairs.

That closure began Thursday.

A detour has been posted, and drivers have been asked to be cautious while driving through the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.