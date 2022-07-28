Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 7/28
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - A man was killed in a Vanderburgh County shooting. The man facing a murder charge was booked into jail overnight.

Students still have some summer vacation left but authorities and school officials are already in motion to make sure children are safe when they head back to class. Princeton Police department is doing training today.

The Indiana State Senate will start work today on the abortion access bill. Democrats are planning a news conference this morning to share their proposed amendments.

You could see some slow downs on the Twin Bridges.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

