Thursday storms lead to dry weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and muggy air parked over the Tri-State will help fuel thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall will be the main threat, with storms gradually winding down by Friday. Less humid air will filter in, so Friday will be much more pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Saturday will also be dry with highs in the middle 80s. By Sunday, showers will return late as the next weather system arrives. Winds will turn to the south for the first half of next week, so highs will climb back into the 90s with triple-digit heat indexes possible .

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.