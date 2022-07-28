Southern Star names new president and CEO

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline announced their new president and CEO Thursday.

Officials say current Chief Operations Officer Shawn L. Patterson will assume the position.

He’ll take over on October 1.

Company leaders tell us Patterson will also join the board of directors.

Patterson will succeed Jimmy Staton who left the company back in February.

