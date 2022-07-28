Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Southern Star names new president and CEO

Shawn Patterson.
Shawn Patterson.(Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline announced their new president and CEO Thursday.

Officials say current Chief Operations Officer Shawn L. Patterson will assume the position.

He’ll take over on October 1.

Company leaders tell us Patterson will also join the board of directors.

Patterson will succeed Jimmy Staton who left the company back in February.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
Brandon Morse.
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death

Latest News

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Affidavit reveals motive for shooting in Vanderburgh Co.
Generic clouds.
Rodeo at Pike Co. Fair postponed due to soggy conditions
EVSC Teacher Locker provides educators with free school supplies - 7/28
EVSC Teacher Locker provides educators with free school supplies - 7/28
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update