Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sandy’s Pizza Princeton location closing

Sandy's Pizza Princeton location
Sandy's Pizza Princeton location(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton location of Sandy’s Pizza is closing August 15.

They restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page.

It says it will be consolidated with the Ft. Branch location, which will remain open as it has for the past 48 years.

The post says restaurant equipment will be available, and the building is for lease.

The restaurant cites staffing difficulties as the reason for the closure.

The Princeton location opened in 2015 on East Broadway.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
Chase Simmons was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a 2019 double murder.
Man found guilty for Daviess Co. double murder sentenced to 60 years

Latest News

Lane restrictions on northbound Twin Bridge
Bridge inspections backing up traffic in Henderson
Gov. Beshear delivers Team Kentucky update
Indiana READI grant awards map
$14.6 million in READI Funds awarded in Evansville region
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr.
Name of victim released in Vanderburgh Co. shooting