Sandy’s Pizza Princeton location closing

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton location of Sandy’s Pizza is closing August 15.

They restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page.

It says it will be consolidated with the Ft. Branch location, which will remain open as it has for the past 48 years.

The post says restaurant equipment will be available, and the building is for lease.

The restaurant cites staffing difficulties as the reason for the closure.

The Princeton location opened in 2015 on East Broadway.

