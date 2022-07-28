Rodeo at Pike Co. Fair postponed due to soggy conditions

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Lonestar Rodeo scheduled for the Pike County Fair Thursday night has been postponed.

Organizers say the rain made the ground unsafe for the horses and riders.

They say the free rides will continue tonight as long as the weather cooperates.

There’s no new date set for the rodeo at this time, but organizers say it will be this fall.

