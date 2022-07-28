Birthday Club
Posey Co. deputies prep school staff for active shooter scenarios

Posey Co. deputies prep school staff for active shooter scenarios
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WADESVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School staff and first responders are preparing to keep their children safe this school year in Posey County.

On Wednesday, Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham and other deputies spent time with the teachers and staff at St. Wendel Catholic School.

The sheriff and deputies spoke about awareness and different scenarios to protect students best.

In addition to that training, blank rounds were fired in the hallways to help familiarize the staff with the sound of gunfire within the school.

