Police: 2 people arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop in Henderson

Two people are in jail on drug trafficking charges in Henderson.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail on drug trafficking charges in Henderson.

Police say they pulled over Jared Jones and Candace Meredith on Second Street on Wednesday.

Detectives say they found two plastic bags of meth and scales.

Investigators say they later determined the two brought the meth to Henderson from Butler County.

Both are facing trafficking charges.

Police say Jones has previous convictions for making meth.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

