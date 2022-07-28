Birthday Club
P.M. Showers, Scattered Storms

7/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beneficial rains and less heat stress have eased drought conditions that have persisted since early June.  We have recorded rainfall 4-days in a row.

There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern as damaging winds.  Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely late this afternoon. Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will produce torrential rainfall that may lead to minor flooding. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cooler along with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. High temps only in the upper 70s to 80-degrees behind northerly winds. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms.

