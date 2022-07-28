OPS, DCPS holding Stuff the Buss event Friday
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro school leaders are hoping you’ll help them Stuff the Bus.
Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Schools are teaming up for the event.
It’s from 1 to 5 Friday afternoon.
You’ll see those school buses outside each Walmart location in Owensboro.
If you are able, they ask you to pick up a couple of school supplies items while you shop and donate those so more students have what they need in the classroom.
