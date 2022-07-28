OPS, DCPS holding Stuff the Buss event Friday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro school leaders are hoping you’ll help them Stuff the Bus.

Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Schools are teaming up for the event.

It’s from 1 to 5 Friday afternoon.

You’ll see those school buses outside each Walmart location in Owensboro.

If you are able, they ask you to pick up a couple of school supplies items while you shop and donate those so more students have what they need in the classroom.

