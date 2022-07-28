North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With high school football right around the corner, North head football coach Joey Paridaen is heading into his fifth year with a mission in mind – finding consistent leadership.

For the past three seasons, the Huskies have finished with 5-5 records, which is an improvement from years past, but this year’s team is ready to take the next step with over 20 returning seniors.

The offseason is a time to rebuild from the gap left by graduated seniors, like quarterback Ethan Brawdy. One player that Paridaen has his eyes on for the quarterback position is former wide receiver Jaylonn Mitchell, but there’s some healthy competition happening at Bundrant Stadium.

“We have two other young guys that we feel confident in as well, Sam McKinney and Luke Grayson, so it’s been a really good competition this summer,” Paridaen said. “Jaylonn will be on the field for us somewhere, but his leadership has been something we’ve been looking to. Cale Johnson’s been a kid that’s done a really nice job of showing kids how to work. Those kids that have been for us for four years know where we’ve been and where we’re trying to get to. They understand that we need to continue to dig deeper, work harder.”

“We just keep installing and learning new things,” North senior linebacker Cale Johnson said. “Been 5-5 the last three years, so we’re just trying to build off that and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“If Coach P needs me to play somewhere, I’m willing to play it as long as it helps the team, whether it’s at receiver, quarterback, defense even,” Mitchell said. “It’s not an individual thing, it’s about us coming together, being family.”

The Huskies kick off the season at home against Castle on Aug. 19.

