Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022

Over 20 returning seniors on Huskies’ roster
North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With high school football right around the corner, North head football coach Joey Paridaen is heading into his fifth year with a mission in mind – finding consistent leadership.

For the past three seasons, the Huskies have finished with 5-5 records, which is an improvement from years past, but this year’s team is ready to take the next step with over 20 returning seniors.

The offseason is a time to rebuild from the gap left by graduated seniors, like quarterback Ethan Brawdy. One player that Paridaen has his eyes on for the quarterback position is former wide receiver Jaylonn Mitchell, but there’s some healthy competition happening at Bundrant Stadium.

“We have two other young guys that we feel confident in as well, Sam McKinney and Luke Grayson, so it’s been a really good competition this summer,” Paridaen said. “Jaylonn will be on the field for us somewhere, but his leadership has been something we’ve been looking to. Cale Johnson’s been a kid that’s done a really nice job of showing kids how to work. Those kids that have been for us for four years know where we’ve been and where we’re trying to get to. They understand that we need to continue to dig deeper, work harder.”

“We just keep installing and learning new things,” North senior linebacker Cale Johnson said. “Been 5-5 the last three years, so we’re just trying to build off that and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“If Coach P needs me to play somewhere, I’m willing to play it as long as it helps the team, whether it’s at receiver, quarterback, defense even,” Mitchell said. “It’s not an individual thing, it’s about us coming together, being family.”

The Huskies kick off the season at home against Castle on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on...
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
Brandon Morse.
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death

Latest News

Muhlenberg County hires Brad Rogles as new athletic director
Muhlenberg County hires Brad Rogles as new athletic director
North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022
North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022
Muhlenberg County hires Brad Rogles as new athletic director
Muhlenberg County hires Brad Rogles as new athletic director
Henderson Co. football hoping deep senior class leads way to strong 2022 campaign
Henderson Co. football hoping deep senior class leads way to strong 2022 campaign