Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Muhlenberg County hires Brad Rogles as new athletic director

Muhlenberg County hires Brad Rogles as new athletic director
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County High School has a new athletic director.

Brad Rogles was announced as the new AD on the high school’s Facebook page.

Rogles has been with the school for the past 12 years, and has both played and coached athletics in Muhlenberg County.

Rogles says he understands the importance and impact sports have on student-athletes, and says he can’t wait to talk to everyone he will be working alongside this school year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a report of shots fired on...
VCSO: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Maggie Valley Dr.
Erin Worman.
Evansville man accused of stealing ambulance in Henderson
KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
ISP arrests five following drug investigation
Brandon Morse.
Police: Man indicted on reckless homicide charge in connection to baby’s death

Latest News

UE volleyball representing Aces in 2022 Volleyball Challenger Cup
UE volleyball representing Aces in 2022 Volleyball Challenger Cup
Frontier League Highlights: Boulders vs. Otters - Game 2
Frontier League Highlights: Boulders vs. Otters - Game 2
North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022
North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022
North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022
North football aims to find consistent leaders in 2022