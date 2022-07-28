Muhlenberg County hires Brad Rogles as new athletic director

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County High School has a new athletic director.

Brad Rogles was announced as the new AD on the high school’s Facebook page.

Rogles has been with the school for the past 12 years, and has both played and coached athletics in Muhlenberg County.

Rogles says he understands the importance and impact sports have on student-athletes, and says he can’t wait to talk to everyone he will be working alongside this school year.

